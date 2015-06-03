The Top 10 Travel Destinations for 2015

June 3, 2015 2 min read

While growing your business is always top of mind, the thought of getting away for a summer vacation might be creeping onto your agenda. A little time away from the grind doesn't sound too bad, does it? Go explore. Relax. Enjoy. Come back recharged and more creative and motivated than before.

As you begin to plan your epic summer getaway this year, travel site TripAdvisor has some suggestions. Below are the results of TripAdvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, TripAdvisor says.

Related: 6 Ways to Pull Yourself Out of an Entrepreneurial Slump

Some spots have glorious beaches. Others have a wealth of history and culture. No matter if you want to stay local (U.S.) or travel around the world, there's bound to be at least one place on these lists that sparks your interest.

The top 10 destinations among world travelers for 2015 are (+/- denotes change in ranking year-over-year):

Marrakech, Morocco (+5) Siem Reap, Cambodia (+7) Istanbul, Turkey (-2) Hanoi, Vietnam (+4) Prague, Czech Republic (0) London, England (-3) Rome, Italy (-5) Buenos Aires, Argentina (+6) Paris, France (-2) Cape Town, South Africa (+9)

Marrakech, in case you didn't know, is known as Morocco's "Red City" because of the many walls and buildings that were built using red sandstone during the 1100s. New on the "world" list this year are Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Cape Town, South Africa. Falling off the list this year are two Chinese cities: Beijing and Shanghai.

Related: Here Is How to Fix Employee Burnout (Infographic)

Here are the top 10 U.S. destinations, according to TripAdvisor (+/- denotes change in ranking year-over-year):

New York City, New York (0) Chicago, Illinois (0) Charleston, South Carolina (+10) Las Vegas, Nevada (0) Seattle, Washington (+3) San Francisco, California (-3) Washington, D.C. (+2) New Orleans, Louisiana (-3) Palm Springs, California (+8) San Diego, California (-3)

Where are you planning to head off to for a much-needed vacation this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

Related: 6 Ways to Beat the Back-to-Work Blues After Vacation (Infographic)