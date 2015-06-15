My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on TechnoBuffalo

Smartphone sensors that can recognize your fingerprint and your face are already becoming commonplace, but Amazon could have an entirely fresh take on the biometrics trend.

A recent patent from the e-commerce giant suggests the company is considering an ear-scanning security feature for future devices.

The concept was submitted way back in 2011, but only approved last week by the U.S. patent office. It describes a system in which a front-facing camera could use photo or video to analyze your ear and unlock a device automatically.

This could be particularly handy if you get a call or any other situation where you need to quickly lift your phoneup to your ear. Most of the time, however, this gimmick might not actually be very useful.

If Amazon does plan to put its idea into action, the Fire Phone seems like the clear place to start. The company already confirmed plans for a second-generation of the flagship phone, despite the current model’s failure to take off.

Considering the original device’s focus on unique and somewhat gimmicky features an ear-scanning camera could be an obvious addition, though that doesn’t mean it will help sell more smartphones.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Virtual Reality

5 VR and AR Startups Ready for Explosive Growth

Far Out Tech

Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield