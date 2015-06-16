My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Retail Businesses

Gap to Close a Quarter of All U.S. Stores, Slash 250 Jobs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gap to Close a Quarter of All U.S. Stores, Slash 250 Jobs
Image credit: Monica Dipres
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In yet another sign of the ominous quandary facing certain specialty retailers today, Gap has announced that it will shutter a quarter of its North American stores over the next three years.

All told, this amounts to 175 store closures -- 140 of which are scheduled for this fiscal year, the company said in a statement. In addition, Gap said it will slash 250 roles from its headquarter workforce this year.

Notably, these moves won’t affect Gap’s outlet locations. After the cuts, the brand will count a total of 500 regular Gap stores and 300 outlets stateside. Though these closures will cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in the short term, Gap estimates annualized savings of $25 million beginning in 2016.

The announcement arrives on the heels of word that J. Crew is similarly eliminating 175 jobs and replacing its head of women’s design after same-store sales plummeted 10 percent last quarter.

Related: What Brands Can Learn From Lilly Pulitzer and Target's Sold-Out Collaboration

Other beleaguered specialty retailers include Abercrombie & Fitch, which recently replaced its polarizing CEO and announced it would no longer hire employees based on physical attractiveness, as well as American Eagle and Aeropostale, which are abandoning logo-ridden clothing in order to drum up sales.

The shift away from these long-loved brands is a result of the growth of fast-fashion retailers like Forever 21, H&M and Zara, as well as discount shops including T.J. Maxx and Marshall’s. Of Gap’s portfolio, which also includes Banana Republic, Intermix and Athleta, its top-performing entity is also its least expensive: Old Navy.

While U.S. physical locations are suffering at the Gap, its presence in China is strong, where sales have grown to nearly $500 million in just over four years and ecommerce sales increased by about 60 percent from 2013 to 2014.

“Customers are rapidly changing how they shop today,” said Gap’s newly appointed CEO, Art Peck, in a statement, “and these moves will help get Gap back to where we know it deserves to be in the eyes of consumers.”

Related: 'Anti-Ball Crushing' Pants Are Putting Lululemon on the Menswear Map

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Retail Businesses

Thinking About Taking Your Product Into Big-Box Stores? You Need Help in These 4 Areas

Retail Businesses

This Legendary Music Retailer Made Millions Online. So Why Did They Open a Studio?

Retail Businesses

13 Surprising Facts About Sears, Which Just Declared Bankruptcy