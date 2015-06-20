My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Trademarks: The First Line of Defense Protecting Your Brand (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

The value of Apple’s brand was $124.2 billion in 2014. Microsoft’s brand was worth $63 billion. And Google’s brand was worth $56.6 billion. That’s big money. Even if your company’s brand isn’t worth as much Apple, Microsoft, or Google, it’s worth protecting.

The most visible component of your brand are the logos, words or phrases that instantly identify your goods and services to customers. Think about the Nike swoosh or Google written in blue, red, yellow and green. These logos, words and phrases are also the easiest part of a business to copy.

Related: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Big Idea

That’s why it’s critical to legally file for protection of these logos, words and phrases with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. By registering your business’s trademarks, you make it illegal for another business to use your proprietary logos and phrases on their competitive products. Your trademarks, then, become your brand’s first line of defense. They are like the alarm system for your house.

Peruse the infographic generated by SmartUp, a legal startup that is building an online platform connecting attorneys and clients, to have a look at how long it takes to obtain a trademark in the U.S., and which U.S. states, companies and foreign countries apply for the most trademarks. The infographic also estimates the value of the biggest brands out there.

Related: How Do You Sustain Your Brand's Value? Follow These 6 Steps.

Click to Enlarge

Trademarks: The First Line of Defense Protecting Your Brand (Infographic)

Related: The Companies That Apply for the Most Patents and Trademarks (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)