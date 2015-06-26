My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America
Image credit: Minnesota State Fair
Reporter
5 min read

State fair food is everything that normal, healthy eaters eschew: the deep-fried, the absurd, the bacon-wrapped. But for a few weeks a year, these uber-unhealthy foods are not only tolerated, they are celebrated. 

In the last week, state fairs in Minnesota and Iowa – two heavyweights in absurdist fair food – revealed their food lineups for 2015. The offerings are far more creative than they are healthy, but when it comes to imagination, they can't be beat. While some states – like Texas, which doesn't hold its state fair until late September – haven't yet revealed their new food, there's no time like the present to prepare for these unbelievable culinary creations.

Here are 12 of the most absurd new foods that are being served at state fairs across America in 2015.

1. Ultimate Bacon Explosion 

Image credit: readMedia

Bacon fans should plan a pilgrimage to Iowa this year. This pork-heavy treat is made of 8 ounces of fresh brisket trimmings blended with jalapeno cheese and seasonings, then wrapped in bacon, coated with barbecue sauce and stuck on a stick. It is also 100-percent gluten-free, if you're down to have a heart attack but want to maintain your gluten-free lifestyle. 

Related: 6 Ways Martha Stewart Is Staying Relevant

2. S'mores Shake 

Image credit: Indiana State Fair | Facebook

Indiana is currently in the process of deciding which fair food will be the state's 2015 Indiana State Fair Signature Food. Our vote: the S'mores Shake, a s'mores flavored drink with a s'more stuck on top. However, even if it is beat out by offerings like deep-fried sweet corn or deep-fried apple bites, the S'mores Shake will still be served at the fair.

3. Apple Pie On-A-Stick

In a fair-friendly twist on an American classic, the Iowa State Fair is serving up apple slices dipped in funnel cake batter and apple pie spice, then deep fried. The Apple Pie On-A-Stick is then topped with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel and apple wedges.

4. Grandma Deb's Snicker Bar Salad

Image credit: Minnesota State Fair

To create this uniquely Minnesotan salad, The Blue Barn is serving up chopped Snickers bars and Granny Smith apples mixed with vanilla pudding, whipped cream and caramel sauce. While Snicker Bar Salad is a foreign concept for much of the world, it is in fact something your Minnesotan aunt might serve up – it's a potluck classic in parts of the Midwest.

5. Bacon Bottom Porker Pizza

Image Credit: Wisconsin State Fair

How much pork can you handle with your pizza? The Wisconsin State Fair is serving a pizza that swaps out its crust for a bacon weave bottom, which is covered in BBQ pork shoulder, mozzarella and Gouda cheese, red onion, cilantro and crispy pork rinds.

6. Deep Fried Oreo Burger

Image credit: Florida State Fair | Facebook

Florida actually already held its 2015 state fair, back in February. One noteworthy newcomer: the Deep Fried Oreo Burger, a beef patty covered in Oreo cookie batter, then deep-fried. The burger comes topped with bacon, glaze and crumbled Oreos, plus another Oreo for dessert. In a visitors' vote, the Oreo Burger ended up being in the middle of the pack in fairgoers preferences, with the twice-fried Parmesan Crusted Burger in first and the spicy Jalapeno Crusted Burger in second. It did, however, beat out the brie-topped Burger of the Gods and the Thanksgiving-theme Holiday Express burger.

7. Deep Fried Nacho Balls

Because nachos aren't unhealthy enough, Iowa is deep frying ground beef, jalapenos and cheddar cheese that has been rolled in a crust of Nacho Cheese Doritos. The resulting deep fried balls are then served with nacho cheese.

Related: Artist Sues Starbucks for $750,000 for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs

8. Mac & Cheese Cupcake

Image credit: Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair's Mac & Cheese Cupcake is actually closer to a mini mac and cheese pie – macaroni and cheese in a breadcrumb crust and frosted with Cheez Whiz.

9. Watermelon Beverage Served in a Watermelon

Image Credit: Wisconsin State Fair

"Drink a fruit from a fruit," states the Wisconsin State Fair website. Sounds like the perfect, enormous drink to keep you hydrated while at the fair.

10. Deep-Fried Starbucks Coffee 

California hasn't announced its new state fair foods yet, but there's a good chance deep-fried Starbucks will be on the menu. The deep-fried balls of ground coffee on a stick, served in a Starbucks cup, have been popping up at fairs up and down the California coast, including the San Diego Fair.

11. Sriracha Balls 

Image credit: Minnesota State Fair 

You can get these fried balls of spicy joy at the Minnesota State Fair two ways: a blend of chicken, corn, tomatoes, egg and Sriracha or the same ingredients mixed with Sriracha cream cheese. Both mixtures are deep-fried and drizzled with Sriracha sauce.

12. Deep Fried Alligator Bites On-a-Stick

Image Credit: Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin is checking all the fair food boxes with this one. Deep fried? Yes. On a stick? Yes. Exotic meat? Yes, again. Dig in.

Related: This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Can Stand Out to Retail Buyers

Food Businesses

Doing Right by the Animals Used in Food Products Is a Costly But Worthy Business Investment