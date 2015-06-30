My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Travel

JetBlue Scraps 'Free Checked Bag' Policy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

JetBlue, long a hold-out among its low-cost airline peers, has given in.

Starting as soon as Tuesday, the airline will introduce a fare scale wherein the lowest-priced tickets won’t include a free checked bag, according to Bloomberg. That would make Southwest the only major American airline to allow all customers to check up to two bags for free.

JetBlue is also debuting redesigned “slimline” seats later this year, with less padding and a configuration that makes room for up to 15 more people on a 150-passenger plane.

The changes were announced in November, but customers have been enjoying the last days of the complimentary baggage policy until this week. By 2017, JetBlue expects the baggage policy change to boost its operating income by at least $200 million.

JetBlue’s consumer-friendly brand took a hit when it announced the planned changes in November. But that might just be a speed bump on JetBlue’s way to the bank: While JetBlue made only $21.99 million off its previously generous baggage fees in the first quarter of 2015, its more miserly competitor Delta made $198.1 million. Southwest, meanwhile, only took home $10.1 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travel

How to Start (and Run) a 7-Figure Business While Traveling the World

Travel

Phone Safety on Planes? Passengers Don't Care.

Travel

This Highly Rated Adapter Simplifies International Travel