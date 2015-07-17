5 Things to Do Friday Afternoon to Accelerate Your Business Monday Morning

July 17, 2015 3 min read

As the clock ticks closer to quitting time, Friday quickly becomes the unofficial “Slack-off Day” in many offices, with employees more focused on their weekend plans than the work on their desks. But some of the most successful entrepreneurs think ahead and take care of business, even at week’s end.

Here are five things you can do on Fridays to lay the groundwork for a productive and profitable Monday.

1. Prime your sales pipeline.

If there are people on your prospect list you’ve been meaning to contact, Friday is a great time to make that connection. Business owners and department heads may also be winding down, and likely will welcome a friendly call to help bridge those final work-week hours. Get their full attention with a phone call or email invitation to schedule a convenient time to talk or meet the following week.

2. Connect with former clients.

Use the same principle to connect with your current clients or others with whom you’ve done business in the past, but haven’t heard from in a while. It’s a good idea to occasionally remind clients of how much you’ve enjoyed working with them in the past and suggest new ways that you can help them become even more successful. Share with them what’s new in your organization or pass along a link to an interesting article that might be beneficial to them.

3. Streamline your office environment.

After a week’s work, your desk is probably strewn with stacks and scraps of paper that haven’t yet found a place in your files. Is there a new-and-improved organizational system you’ve been meaning to set up? Friday afternoon is the time to straighten up whatever has gotten out of place during your busy workweek. Do your filing, organize the calls you have to make for the following week and update your to-do list. By doing this, you can leave work at the end of the day with a clean office and a clear head. You’ll be ready to return on Monday to start the new week mentally refreshed.

4. Plan for the coming week.

Sit down with your calendar, review your upcoming appointments and start mapping out the week ahead. Do you need to prepare for a Monday meeting with a new client? Is there a prospect you’ve meant to invite to lunch? Are there relevant networking events upcoming that are worth your time? Friday afternoon is the ideal time to get smaller tasks off your plate, take stock of opportunities foreseeable in your coming week and schedule items so you can hit the ground running on Monday.

5. Look at the big picture.

Use Friday afternoon to reflect on your business and career. Assess where you are and write down where you want to go. Set specific long-term goals and step-by-step plans for the following week that bring you closer to achieving them. A clear vision of your future will help ensure your success as an entrepreneur, and inspire you to passionately pursue your mission.

Clearing the slate on Friday and knowing you've put everything in place to be productive next week will make for a more relaxed weekend.

