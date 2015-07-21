Legal Issues

Seattle CEO Who Set Minimum Salaries to $70,000 Sued By Brother for Allegedly Overpaying Himself

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Seattle CEO Who Set Minimum Salaries to $70,000 Sued By Brother for Allegedly Overpaying Himself
Image credit: Dan Price | Facebook
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Dan Price, the Gravity Payments CEO who became a symbol of good corporate behavior for his generosity toward employees, is being sued by his brother for cutting him out of profits while inflating his own salary.

Dan, who made headlines in April when he raised the minimum salary to $70,000 for all 120 employees at his credit-card processing startup and slashed his own $1 million salary to $70,000, is being sued by his brother and business partner, Lucas Price.

Lucas co-founded Seattle-based Price & Price (which would eventually become Gravity Payments) with Dan in 2004, but agreed to a minority interest and reduced employee role at the company after conflicts precipitated a 2008 restructuring.

Now, Lucas alleges that Dan improperly paid himself a $1 million salary and deprived Lucas of minority-shareholder benefits, The Seattle Times reports.

While the complaints were signed exactly one month before Dan’s headline-grabbing announcement, papers were officially filed 11 days afterward. Lucas’ lawyer, Greg Hollon, said the conflict between the brothers has been brewing for some time. He called an “interesting question” the notion whether Dan's decision to set a minimum salary for his workers -- and lower his own pay to $70,000 -- was a response to the pending lawsuit.

Related: 5 Vital HR Tasks Startups Must Complete Before Hiring

Dan told The Seattle Times that the suit was the result of his “controversial” decision to raise salaries last spring. “I deeply regret the rift this has caused in my relationship with my brother, who I love,” he said.

Dan, who was named Entrepreneur Media's Established Entrepreneur of 2014, said the lawsuit threatens to put a financial strain on the company. “With this lawsuit, our backs are up against the wall and we are dependent on those who believe in our idea. Our financial resources are going to be spread even more thin,” he wrote in an email. “We need the support of our clients, but also the support of our community to help us identify more businesses that we can help so that we can make this idea of fair pay a success, and show that we can continue to lower costs and improve service for our clients along the way."

Lucas is seeking unspecified damages and asking Gravity Payments to provide a complete account of its financial affairs. He is also demanding that the company repurchases his shares.

Dan denied the allegations in a separate filing, which noted that Lucas, who currently serves as a director at Gravity Payments, never raised concerns about compensation or shareholder benefits. Lucas' lawyer says his client did raise concerns and was unable to get a resolution.

A trial is set for May 3.

Related: 6 Ways to Protect Your Home in a Business Lawsuit

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal Issues

4 Ways to Cover Your Ass Legally as a Business Owner

Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows