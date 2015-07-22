The Celebs Who Lashed Out at NYC's Mayor Over the Uber Cap

July 22, 2015 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ashton Kutcher, Neil Patrick Harris and Kate Upton have more in common than simply wealth, fame and facial symmetry.

This week, all three celebrities took to Twitter to lash out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for pushing a bill that would put limitations on the number of cars Uber can operate at any given time in the city. And it appears their voices were heard: This afternoon, de Blasio dropped the proposal.

Of course, celebrities were hardly the only ones fighting. Uber has been aggressively – and creatively -- attacking the bill for some time. In addition to traditional television spots, the ridesharing company launched a "de Blasio" app feature meant to rally support among New Yorkers. (Located next to traditional Uber options such as uberX and uberBLACK, app users who click on the "de Blasio option" are informed: “This is what Uber will look like in NYC if Mayor de Blasio’s Uber cap bill passes.” In other words: If de Blasio gets his way, there won't be any rides left.)

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and supermodel Kate Upton weighed in this afternoon. Collectively, the two have more than 19 million followers:

.@BilldeBlasio: 25K new residents use @Uber_NYC each week. How is a fixed # of cars supposed to serve this demand for rides? #UberMovesNYC — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 22, 2015

.@BilldeBlasio Why do you want to return to days when only those in Midtown & Lower Manhattan could get a ride? #UberMovesNYC — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) July 22, 2015

Mayor @BilldeBlasio + the City Council are supporting NYC bills that take jobs away from over 700 ppl who had signed up to drive since 6/15 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2015

The residents of New York need access to affordable and reliable transportation. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher unleashed a massive tweet storm onto his 17 million followers, attacking de Blasio for, among other things, supporting a bill that would take away jobs.Not to mention denying New Yorkers a basic right.

Related: What Uber Has Learned About Expansion, Hurdles and Growing Pains

Of course, there's been speculation that the sudden celeb-fueled outpouring of support isn't happenstance.

So 3 celebrities weigh in on DeBlasio v Uber. Obvious Q: is Uber actively soliciting these? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 22, 2015

Uber has already denied paying for Kate Upton's endorsement.

In New York City, which has a population approaching 8.5 million, Uber is threatening the legacy world of yellow taxi cabs. Last month, while there were more than 14 million yellow taxi cab pickups, there were also nearly 3.5 million Uber pickups. The disparity is big, but with Uber on a tear, it's hard to envision a scenario where it doesn't narrow.

Related: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Uber on Its 5-Year Anniversary

For those interested, here's Kutcher's tweetstorm in full:

Editorial: App, app and away - NY Daily News http://t.co/iNMGI1Rakh — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 19, 2015

Potential Uber cap scam. If you had received 1/2 million $ from cab co's would that effect your vote? @deBlasioNYC http://t.co/XLyGzESWtc — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 19, 2015

Potential Uber cap scam. If you had received 1/2 million $ from cab co's would that effect your vote? @deBlasioNYC http://t.co/XLyGzESWtc — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 19, 2015

Potential Uber cap scam. If you had received 1/2 million $ from cab co's would that effect your vote? @deBlasioNYC http://t.co/XLyGzESWtc — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 19, 2015

Mayor @BilldeBlasio + the City Council are supporting NYC bills that take jobs away from over 700 ppl who had signed up to drive since 6/15 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2015

This bill would limit #UberNYC'S ability to add supply to ~200 new cars over the next year, vs. the 10K that are needed to keep up w/ demand — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2015

This bill would limit #UberNYC'S ability to add supply to ~200 new cars over the next year, vs. the 10K that are needed to keep up w/ demand — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2015

Proposed bill singles out 1% of the 2.7M cars+trucks on NYC roads every day, ignores buses, bikes, pedestrians + yellow or green cabs. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 20, 2015

Please do not prejudge the solution before fully examining the question, Mayor @BilldeBlasio #UberNYC — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

Proposed bill will result in longer wait times, higher prices, and less reliable service for riders. #deBlasioUber pic.twitter.com/5R2ToNhEuY — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

Rationale for this legislation and its methodology are inherently flawed #UberNYC — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

"The "problem" is economic growth, not Uber -- and the solution is better public transportation..." https://t.co/cBZPBwF5Aw — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

De Blasio to business groups: Stay out of #Uber debate - or else http://t.co/XQGxkiImuM — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

Limiting new for-hire vehicle licenses and taking away jobs from New Yorkers is not the answer. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

If slow average speeds in Manhattan is something that needs to be fixed, why did the city LOWER the speed limit thru Vision Zero this year? — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 21, 2015

Why does this bill completely ignore the impact of buses, bicycles, pedestrians and of course yellow and green cabs on NYC roads? — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

The residents of New York need access to affordable and reliable transportation. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

Vote to keep #Uber moving in New York — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

Here are the facts @BilldeBlasio make a data driven decision!!!! http://t.co/pG3meiK13Q — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

Until the impact of ALL 2.7m vehicles are considered, any cap imposed on new for-hire vehicles remains completely arbitrary — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

This isn't a conservative or liberal debate it's about politicians representing their personal interests and not their community. #uberNYC — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015

NYC council member explain to teachers who drive #uber to subsidize their income that they won't have a job cause U took 25k from a taxi co — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 22, 2015