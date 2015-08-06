4 Simple Ways to Use Periscope for Your Business

August 6, 2015 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



Periscope is the popular live video streaming app purchased by Twitter in March 2015. It’s the Instagram of live video streaming, offering users the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of someone else. Users have the capability to share their stories and perspectives to add value to their viewers in the form of entertainment and/or education.

Whether you’re a seasoned business professional or a small business owner, if you use Twitter, and you can add to your credibility and brand using live video as a storytelling tool, you should check out Periscope. You need a Twitter account and the app downloaded to your Android or iOS device to get started.

Related: 4 Reasons Brands Should Use Periscope

Both business owners and career professionals can utilize Periscope in a variety of ways.

1. Insider videos.

Display your knowledge by inviting your Twitter followers to see a live video of you demonstrating how your product is made, walking them through non-secure areas of your work site or even sharing a product demonstration. Giving your target market an inside view can attract customers, if you’re a business owner, or recruiters, if you’re looking for a new position. Showcase your expertise and watch your personal stock increase!

Related: How Brands Are Paving the Way for Periscope

2. Live Q&A sessions.

Invite followers to submit questions during your live broadcast. Similar to the “insider video” concept, encouraging questions on the spot is a great way to showcase your industry knowledge and your ability to communicate effectively with clients and peers. Additionally, you’re signifying your being comfortable on your toes!

3. Hold focus groups.

Are you in the process of developing a new product or service? Periscope enables you to take advantage of live feedback instantaneously, possibly saving you both time and money. Ask users to vote on color choices, give feedback on a prototype and so much more!

4. Professional how-tos.

Build your personal brand as an expert by offering in-the-moment how-to videos. While YouTube is currently king of the how-to, Periscope offers users the ability to ask questions and for clarification on the spot. YouTube cannot do that!

While broadcasters must have a Twitter account, viewers can watch from anywhere on the web using mobile devices, PCs, etc. Share links to your upcoming business-related broadcasts via all of your social networks (especially LinkedIn)and even via email, if you have a list.

Related: How to Build Your Brand By Giving It Away