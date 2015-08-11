News and Trends

Why Google's Move to Alphabet Just Changed This Man's Life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Google's Move to Alphabet Just Changed This Man's Life
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Here's one giant winner in Google's rebranding announcement: Daniel Negari.

Negari is the founder and CEO of XYZ.com, an Internet domain registry that owns alternative suffixes like .rent and .college. His 10-person company also owns .xyz.

Abc.xyz is the web address for Google's new parent entity, Alphabet Inc.

"Our registry is lighting up right now," said Negari, in an interview Monday afternoon following Google's announcement. "I'm seeing all kinds of names being registered. I just got 250 names registered in the last 60 seconds. It's crazy."

In a full day, Negari said about 3,000 addresses are typically registered under .xyz. Domains with that extension can be purchased from services such as GoDaddy for $10 a year and Namecheap for a first-year fee of $1.

Negari is cashing in thanks to a 2011 decision by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) designed to expand access to extensions beyond .com, .org and .edu. The market opened up to those websites in 2014.

Of the more than 350 new extensions that are now available, .xyz is by far the most popular, with 1.14 million domains having been registered, according to nTLDstats. The next most active is .science with over 326,000, followed by .club with over 278,000.

Negari, who turned on .xyz to the public in June 2014, declined to say how much Google paid for abc.xyz, citing a confidentiality agreement. To acquire the .xyz extension, Negari paid a mere $185,000 application fee. There were no other applicants, so Negari didn't have to bid in an auction.

A spokesperson from Mountain View, California-based Google said "we have nothing to add here."

Google announced on Monday a dramatic restructuring that breaks out the Web giant's core business into a separate company under a new umbrella called Alphabet. Other companies that will be part of Alphabet are the life sciences unit and Calico, which is focused on longevity.

Larry Page, co-founder and CEO of Google, will assume the CEO role of Alphabet, with Google co-founder Sergey Brin serving as president. Sundar Pichai, head of product and engineering, is now CEO of Google. Alphabet is replacing Google as the publicly-traded entity.

Currently, abc.xyz is just a landing page, with a letter from Page explaining the changes and some blocks with letters. 

That's providing plenty of attention for Negari.

"It's a big deal for new top-level domains as a whole," said Negari, who has operations in Santa Monica, California, and Las Vegas. "It's a big signal that Google, which is the largest search engine in the world, believes in it enough to switch to one."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

4 CBD Market Trends All Entrepreneurs Should Be Aware Of

News and Trends

3 Reasons Your Small Business Should Go Cashless

News and Trends

Focusing on a Single Product May Be the Key to Dropshipping