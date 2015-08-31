Fact vs Fiction

5 Millennial Myths to Avoid

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Millennial Myths to Avoid
Image credit: Pexels
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

When the label "Millennial” first appeared, most Millennials weren’t yet born. That label was coined for a 1992 book by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss, Generations: The History of America's Future, 1584 to 2069.

Since then, Millennials have been drawn with some pretty broad strokes, and the characterizations haven’t always flattering -- or accurate. But with this group comprising 75 percent of the workforce in ten years' time, there’s no time like the present to understand this integral part of your company’s future for a more productive and innovative workplace. Take a look at these common myths to better understand the reality that’s facing your team and your leaders.

Myth: Millennials are all really young.
Reality: While boundary lines vary, most demographers agree that this generation begins in 1980 ending in in the late-90s to mid-2000s. So, while some Millennials can’t yet vote or drive, the oldest of this group are 35, and have been holding down jobs, advanced degrees, and their own families for some time now.
Read more: 5 Ways Millennials Are Like No Generation Before Them

Myth: Millennials are job hoppers.
Reality: Not really. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that job security has been a moving target for decades. Their numbers show that older Baby Boomers (those born between 1957 and 1964) held almost a dozen jobs between 18 and 48. And what’s driving the job shifts isn’t boredom, but shifting opportunity, and that’s a constant across generations. According to a study conducted by IBM, roughly the same amount of Generation X-ers (47 percent), Millennials and Baby Boomers (42 percent), said they’d leave their job for a chance work in a more innovative office with higher pay and more benefits. And really, all things being equal, who wouldn’t?
Read more: What Millennials Want in a Workplace Really Isn't So Crazy After All

Myth: Millennials can't function without social media and smart devices at work.
Reality: In a study from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., more than half of the cohort the researchers polled said that they would prefer to chat in person with their coworkers, followed by e-mail (19 percent) and then texting (14 percent). And 66 percent recommended that employers put a limit on social media in the workplace.
Read more: This Is How Millennials View Work (Infographic)

Myth: Millennials need their hands held.
Reality: Employees entering the workforce don't want to be coddled. But they do expect constructive, consistent feedback. Managers would do well to organize the offices they lead around mentorship, giving colleagues a chance to collaborate and learn from one another in perhaps unexpected ways, instead of sticking to top-down and opaque leadership.  
Read more: 5 Ways for Boomer Managers to Motivate Millennial Workers

Myth: Millennials aren’t interested in paying their dues.
Reality: All employees want to feel like they are making a valuable contribution in their job. The word entitlement is thrown around a lot when it comes to Millennials – but these young employees want to share their sensibility (which can often include flexible work schedules, the application of new technology, the chance to collaborate across departments) to make their companies more efficient and innovative, not make it somehow easier for them to slack off.
Read more: 4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fact vs Fiction

4 Intellectual Property Myths That You Should Avoid

Fact vs Fiction

Don't Get Tripped Up by These 5 Branding Myths

Fact vs Fiction

Real Talk for the Lies We Tell Ourselves