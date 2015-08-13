Periscope Says Users Watch 40 Years -- Yes, Years -- of Video Every Day

August 13, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Periscope, the video broadcasting and streaming service Twitter acquired earlier this year, has released some data on its users, including that it now has more than 10 million registered accounts.

According to a blog post by the team on Wednesday, the service hit that milestone on August 2 after only four months of service. Granted, registered accounts is a nebulous metric, only conveying that roughly 10 million people bothered to sign up for an account, without context as to how many are truly using the app on a regular basis.

But to help with some context, Periscope also revealed that it currently has just under 1.9 million daily active users on iOS and Android. That’s less than a fifth of its registered accounts, and a far cry from ephemeral messaging app Snapchat’s 100 million daily active users, then again, Periscope is only four months old and its daily active user growth chart is up-and-to-the-right.

And apparently the Periscope team is more focused on a different metric: total time watched per day. As of now, its users watch 40 years — yes, years — of video every day. Though Wall Street has a noticeable obsession with user growth (Twitter’s had uncomfortable quarterly earnings recently because of its flat numbers), how much time users spend on a service has been growing in importance. Even Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel recently said that his team internally looks at “hourly active users” as a more accurate proxy of user engagement.