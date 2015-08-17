Starbucks

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Finally Be Made With Real Pumpkin

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

The first hint of fall is in the air as Starbucks gets ready to bring back the Pumpkin Spice Latte. And this time, it's being made with real pumpkin.

"After hearing from customers and partners about ingredients, we took another look at this beverage and why we created it so many years ago," writes Starbucks product manager Peter Dukes in a company blog post. "It was simple - espresso, perfectly steamed milk, warm fall spices with delicious flavor of pumpkin pie that reminds you of the cool, crisp days of autumn."

The new recipe also cuts caramel coloring.

Related: The Secret Menu Items at Your Favorite Restaurant Chains

The chain's decision to make the switch reveals the effects of growing pressure for restaurant chains from Taco Bell to Subway to cut preservatives and artificial flavors from the menu. Starbucks is not isolated in its PSL-specific efforts: Panera Bread, the first national chain to make its pumpkin spice latte with real pumpkin, announced today it will be serving an updated "Real Pumpkin Latte" without any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup.

Last August, food blogger Vani Hari attacked Starbucks for including Caramel Color Level IV, artificial flavors and preservatives in the Pumpkin Spice Latte, while failing to include any real pumpkin. At the time, a Starbucks spokesperson said that the coffee chain was in an open dialogue with Hari and actively looking at phasing caramel coloring out over time. While Hari criticized Starbucks last year for failing to provide a timeline for making the changes, it looks like the company took criticism to heart.

Starbucks has not yet announced when the PSL will be back on the menu, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. According to Dukes, recipes and ingredients have begun to ship to stores. Last year, the drink hit menus nationwide on Sept. 2.  

Related: In the Battle of Billionaires, Howard Schultz Doesn't Measure Up to Trump

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starbucks

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

Starbucks

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Says He's Considering a 2020 Run 'to Restore Dignity and Honor Back in the Oval Office'