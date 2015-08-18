How Siri Saved a Man's Life

August 18, 2015 1 min read

Siri's roadside assistance may have saved the life of one Tennessee teen.

Eighteen-year-old Sam Ray was unable to call for help when his truck pinned him to the ground after a jack collapsed as he was making repairs, reports NBC Washington. Fortunately, as Ray struggled, his iPhone activated Siri, Apple's built-in voice activated assistant.

Ray was able to instruct Siri to call 911 while still trapped under the truck. At first, the dispatcher thought the call for help had been a pocket dial. However, when she heard screams for help, she sent crews to rescue Ray.

Ray was trapped under the truck for 40 minutes, and suffered broken ribs, a bruised kidney, cuts and a concussion. If Siri had not activated, the damage could easily have been much worse. Ultimately, Siri's heroics may have saved Ray's life – and turned him into an Apple lifer.

"I guess I'm stuck with an iPhone for the rest of my life," Ray told NBC Washington. "I owe them that."

