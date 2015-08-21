Facebook Marketing

GIFs May Be Coming to Brand Posts on Facebook

GIFs May Be Coming to Brand Posts on Facebook
Image credit: endermasali | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a social media universe awash in GIFs, Facebook remained a prominent holdout. Until May, that is, when it finally softened its position and allowed GIFs in user posts.

It may be expanding this reversal to brands, as well.  Wendy's and Kuat, Coca-Cola's Brazilian brand, are pilot-testing the ability to include GIFs in both regular and "boosted" Page posts, TechCrunch reports. Boosted posts are posts that a company pays to have appear higher in newsfeeds.

Image Credit: Wendy's | Facebook

Facebook made it clear that this is a tentative rollout, one that could easily be axed if users respond negatively to GIFs in promoted posts. "We’ve started testing GIF support in posts and boosted posts for a small percentage of Facebook Pages," the company told TechCrunch. "We will evaluate whether it drives a great experience for people before rolling it out to more Pages.”

Related: Facebook Is Making it Easier for Businesses to Chat Privately With Customers

