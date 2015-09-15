Subway

Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67
Image credit: Reuters | Stefan Wermuth
Reporter
1 min read

The man behind the Subway brand died just weeks after celebrating the company's 50th anniversary.

Subway founder and CEO Fred DeLuca died on Monday evening at the age of 67, the company confirmed on Tuesday. DeLuca founded the sandwich chain with his business partner, Dr. Peter Buck, in 1965 when he was only 17 years old.

Related: Burning Man Considers Legal Action Against Quiznos After Parody Ad

Under DeLuca's leadership, Subway began franchising in 1974 to grow into a chain with more than 44,000 locations worldwide. DeLuca was a major advocate for franchising throughout his life, telling Entrepreneur in 2005, "The franchisees are uniquely in touch at the local level. They see what's going on in their communities in a way we couldn't ever imagine."

DeLuca was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013. He continued to serve as CEO while receiving treatments, but named his sister Suzanne Greco president overseeing day-to-day operations in January of this year. 

Related: Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Subway

Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat

Subway

Subway Co-Founder Fred DeLuca Dies at 67

Subway

Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle to Plead Guilty to Sex With Minors, Child Porn