Starting February 1, the TSA will charge travelers $45 to attempt security clearance without a REAL ID or passport through its new ConfirmID program. But even the fee doesn’t guarantee you’ll actually make it through security, and you should expect significant delays.

The fee aims to shift costs from taxpayers to non-compliant travelers, according to TSA officials. The REAL ID Act passed in 2005 with an original 2008 deadline that’s been delayed repeatedly over nearly two decades.

But now it’s official. For business travelers who rely on tight schedules, the message is clear: Get your REAL ID now. The requirement took effect in May for all U.S. air travelers 18 and older, identifiable by a gold star in the upper right corner of compliant licenses.

