Personal Finance

Why You Need to Think Like a CFO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why You Need to Think Like a CFO
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Thanks to many years of modeling financial statements and analyzing performance ratios, I tend to think like a CFO when it comes to my personal finances. This means I have a comprehensive understanding of the ripple effect that good or bad financial decisions will have on my net worth.

One role of a CFO is to ensure profitability, despite fluctuations in revenue. This starts with the essential task of identifying the proper balance between fixed and variable costs. When managing your personal income, you must do the same. 

I always put at least 20 percent of my take-home pay into savings; it’s a nonnegotiable expense. To do this, I limit my fixed overhead to no more than 45 percent of my income. Allocating at least 35 percent to variable costs (food, entertainment, clothing, vacations) enables me to control my expenses and consistently meet my savings goal. It also prevents me from having to dip into my savings account if my income changes.

However, it is possible to save too much. A business that allocates too much of its retained earnings toward growth is often starved for cash and forced to rely on alternative—and expensive—ways to fund its daily operations. The same can happen to you: Poor cash management will inevitably force you to rely on credit cards. Given that the average card charges 15 percent interest, this will undermine any return you’ve generated by your rigid need to save.

While properly managing your income is essential to building wealth, you must also maximize the way your money works for you. I recently decided to leave California and move back to Texas. Beyond personal considerations, the move made sense from a business perspective, offering more affordable travel costs, lower taxes and a new client base.

I had planned to put my California house on the market and liquidate its equity, which has nearly doubled over the past three years, and I was set on purchasing a far less expensive home in Texas with the cash. The idea of being mortgage-free was enticing. But upon further reflection, I realized that sacrificing the opportunity to leverage up a highly appreciating asset with a 3.25 percent mortgage—not to mention the potential for rental income—was not financially prudent. I decided I would be crazy to liquidate.

So take a hard look at your assets (and debts) and ask yourself if you’re putting each of them to their best use. Consider how restructuring your liabilities could expand your assets. 

I am certain that thinking like a CFO has saved me from making costly mistakes at home. You can—and should—do the same.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Finance

Budget, Save, and Plan Your Financial Future With Toshl

Personal Finance

The Importance of Being Thankful for Your Investments (and for Your Life)

Personal Finance

What Not to Do With Your Money