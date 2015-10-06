Upping Its Small Business Game, Google Expands Domain Registration Offering

October 6, 2015 2 min read

Google Domains just got a major “.upgrade.”

The search giant announced today that its domain registration service, initially rolled out last year to help small businesses build or better their web presence, today expands to include custom email addresses, an additional 90-plus new domain name endings and more.

Ben Fried, Google’s chief information officer, detailed the the program’s latest growth spurt in a blog post this afternoon. He highlighted that tailored email addresses, like sales@yourdomain, for example, are now available through Google Apps for Work.

“Custom email addresses are a key part of building your online identity,” Fried said. “Email addresses such as you@yourdomain help you establish credibility when you communicate with customers.”

People can reserve a custom email address with Google Domains for $5 per month per user. Along with a custom professional email, they also get access to Google Apps for Work’s business productivity suite. This includes 30 GB of file storage in the cloud, Google Hangout video meetings, shared calendars and a host of document creation and sharing tools.

Also front and center as part of the Google Domains spruce-up are dozens of brand new URL endings, such as .accountant, .services, .legal, .kitchen, .social, .ninja and the list goes on. Google’s goal in releasing a sweeping fresh batch of web address endings is to further assist SMBs in best reflecting who they are and what they do in their domain names in ways that differentiate them from the competition and amplify their online branding.

“New domain name endings offer more choice and flexibility as you pick a memorable address for your business website,” Fried said.

For more information, or to reserve a new domain name or custom email address for your business, head over to www.google.com/domains.

