Social Media

Twitter Unveils Easy-to-Use 'Moments' Feature That Curates Trending Topics

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Unveils Easy-to-Use 'Moments' Feature That Curates Trending Topics
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Amid questions surrounding the platform’s ultimate purpose and criticisms that it is too hard to use, Twitter has just unveiled a potentially game-changing feature called “Moments.” The move comes just a day after the company welcomed founder Jack Dorsey back into the fold as CEO.

Moments is a new tab on Twitter’s mobile and desktop home screens where the company will curate trending topics as they’re unfolding in real-time -- from citizen-reported news to cultural memes to sports events and more. Moments will fall into five total categories, including “Today,” “News,” “Sports,” “Entertainment” and “Fun.” 

Codenamed Project Lighting during its months in development, the Moments tab still features a lightning bolt icon. As an entry point for beginning Twitter users, Moments is accessible to everyone and doesn’t require users to follow, hashtag or at-reply. While currently available in the U.S., the tool will soon roll out globally.

The purpose of the feature is to enable users to find the content that they’re looking for without having to dig through Twitter’s vast and chaotic network of voices, the feature’s project manager, Madhu Muthukumar, explained in a blog post.

Related: If Jack Dorsey Is CEO of Twitter and Square, Ecommerce Conflicts Could Arise

When users click on a particular Moment, a stream of content appears, including images, videos (that autoplay), Vines and GIFs. For instance, the ‘Meet Marutaro the hedgehog’ Moment features clips of the tiny creature snacking on watermelon and snuggled inside a bath towel.

And if users are particularly interested in any given topic, they can choose to follow that Moment -- whereby the content blends into their timeline but then stops appearing as soon as the story concludes.

Swiping through each Moment on a smartphone, as vertical videos and images saturate screens, is not unlike consuming a Snapchat Discover story -- a feature in which Snapchat, too, curates images and videos from notable events and locales around the globe.

While Twitter’s own curation team will be organizing Moments based on news that is humming across Twitter, some Moments will come care of media partners, which currently include the Bleacher Report, Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly, Fox News, Getty Images, Mashable, MLB, NASA, The New York Times, Vogue and The Washington Post. But eventually, according to Wired, Twitter will enable every one of its 316 million users to create Moments of their own.

Related: 25 Digital-Marketing and Social-Media Experts to Follow on Twitter

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

10 Tools for Social Media Managers in 2020

Social Media

The 7 Deadly LinkedIn Sins

Social Media

3 Easy Steps for Sparking Engagement On LinkedIn