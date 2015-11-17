Success

4 Reasons Why Success Isn't Just a Goal, It's a Responsibility

Image credit: Shutterstock
What is success? Coming up with one definition can be tricky. Sure, money is a large indicator; few would call a millionaire a failure. However, there’s more to success than accumulating wealth: It is also about other people.

Here are four reasons why as an entrepreneur, achieving success isn’t just a personal goal but a responsibility.

1. Other people are counting on you.

It should go without saying, but entrepreneurship isn’t a path meant to be travelled alone. Few successful person can truly say that they found success without any help, and you owe it to the people who generously provided you with their time, advice or money to work hard to get what you set out to achieve.

In addition, success allows you to pay the favor forward by offering mentorship to the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs. Starting a business can be a lonely road, and as an experienced entrepreneur you’re in the unique position of being able to off not just advice and mentorship, but genuine empathy.

2. Your business is counting on you.

As an entrepreneur, developing a well-respected and established personal brand can directly boost the success of your business. What’s more, how successful you are at growing your company -- by hiring the right people, developing the right marketing strategy etc. -- has a wide impact. If your venture fails, many people will likely be out of work. It’s not enough to want success for yourself; you should also want it for your business and employees.

3. Passion is contagious.

It’s inspiring to hear about people going after what they love, and entrepreneurs -- who often reject traditional career paths in order to pursue their passions -- fit this bill.

Remember that your success can inspire the next generation of up-and-comers. If you chase your dream and are rewarded for it, you will likely encourage others to follow in your footsteps.

4. Money makes a difference.

Of course, there is certainly a financial aspect to success. However, it’s about more than just making a lot of money; true success is about using that money to help other people. Handled properly, wealth can have an enormous positive impact: create jobs, provide opportunities for those in need and, ultimately, change lives for the better. To put it simply, money makes the world go ‘round, and being successful is the easiest way to create opportunities for other people.

