IPO

Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Mobile payments company Square Inc is set to price shares for its initial public offering late Wednesday in what is expected to be a harbinger for how other highly valued tech companies are received in their public debuts.

San Francisco-based Square, run by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, is one of the most prominent "unicorns," or private companies valued at $1 billion or more, to plan a public debut this year.

This month it sent chills through the technology industry when it set the price range for its IPO at $11 to $13 a share, valuing Square at up to $4.2 billion, or 30 percent less than in a private fundraising round a year ago.

Other high-profile companies considered possible candidates for IPOs in the coming year include accommodations service Airbnb and online storage company Dropbox.

One-third of U.S.-based tech companies that went public this year priced their shares below their private value, according to data from market intelligence company Ipreo and data provider Pitchbook and analyzed by Reuters.

The valuation discount for Square, which will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, is among the steepest since the start of 2014, although it is below discounts of 40 percent for big-data company Hortonworks Inc and 32 percent for storage company Box Inc.

Founded in 2009, the company started as a way for small businesses to accept credit card payments through mobile devices. It now offers services ranging from loans to invoice software.

The company plans to sell 25.7 million Class A common shares, while a charity created by Dorsey is set to sell about 1.35 million.

"At this level, there will be appetite to invest," said Brendan Connaughton, chief investment officer at ClearPath Capital Partners, which has a client relationship with Square.

Investors attributed the discounted pricing in part to Dorsey's role at Twitter as well as steeper competition in payments from Apple and Amazon.

Square reported mounting losses for the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period in 2014, and slowing revenue growth.

Square this week touched on Dorsey's dual CEO roles in an updated IPO filing that states Dorsey will give his "full business efforts and time to the company, other than with respect to (his) work with Twitter Inc."

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are among 10 firms underwriting the offering.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Writing by Stephen R. Trousdale; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

IPO

Going Public: 4 Tech IPOs to Look out for in 2019

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO