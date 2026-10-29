Mark Cuban Says AI Will Mint the Next ‘Trillionaire in the Basement’
Slow-moving companies are handing AI-savvy founders a huge opening, according to the billionaire investor.
Mark Cuban thinks the world’s next Elon Musk won’t be a product of some big tech company, but a scrappy entrepreneur perhaps assisted by a team of AI agents. “There’s no better time to be an entrepreneur than right now,” he told The a16z Show. “There will be the trillionaire in the basement.”
The opening exists, he says, because most companies are slow to adopt AI and their leaders don’t understand it. Until the C-suite gets it, Cuban says, those organizations will struggle.
To show how exposed big brands are, he sat down with the head of a consumer food company and asked ChatGPT to create a competitor to its best-selling cookie. About three minutes later, the exec was swearing.
Still, Cuban says AI can’t do it alone. It’s book smart but not street smart, so it needs a human entrepreneur guiding it.
Mark Cuban thinks the world’s next Elon Musk won’t be a product of some big tech company, but a scrappy entrepreneur perhaps assisted by a team of AI agents. “There’s no better time to be an entrepreneur than right now,” he told The a16z Show. “There will be the trillionaire in the basement.”
The opening exists, he says, because most companies are slow to adopt AI and their leaders don’t understand it. Until the C-suite gets it, Cuban says, those organizations will struggle.
To show how exposed big brands are, he sat down with the head of a consumer food company and asked ChatGPT to create a competitor to its best-selling cookie. About three minutes later, the exec was swearing.
Still, Cuban says AI can’t do it alone. It’s book smart but not street smart, so it needs a human entrepreneur guiding it.