Mark Cuban Says AI Will Mint the Next ‘Trillionaire in the Basement’

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Mark Cuban thinks the world’s next Elon Musk won’t be a product of some big tech company, but a scrappy entrepreneur perhaps assisted by a team of AI agents. “There’s no better time to be an entrepreneur than right now,” he told The a16z Show. “There will be the trillionaire in the basement.”

Mark Cuban says the lack of AI adoption in organizations means the "trillionaire in the basement" entrepreneur is coming:



"You have to be able to understand as a CEO and in the C-suite how all those things impact your company. Once you get a good grasp on that… you can just… https://t.co/Xy45fM16fx pic.twitter.com/6fEL5QO8n2 — a16z (@a16z) October 28, 2026

The opening exists, he says, because most companies are slow to adopt AI and their leaders don’t understand it. Until the C-suite gets it, Cuban says, those organizations will struggle.

To show how exposed big brands are, he sat down with the head of a consumer food company and asked ChatGPT to create a competitor to its best-selling cookie. About three minutes later, the exec was swearing.

Still, Cuban says AI can’t do it alone. It’s book smart but not street smart, so it needs a human entrepreneur guiding it.