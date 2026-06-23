Who Will Be the Next Trillionaire After Musk? Here’s What the Prediction Markets Say.

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Earlier this month, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire when SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO sent his net worth past 13 digits. So who’s next? Prediction markets have a guess.

Traders on Kalshi give Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg the best odds of becoming the world’s second trillionaire, at 32%, according to CNBC. That’s hardly a slam dunk. Zuckerberg’s net worth sits just under $200 billion, meaning it would have to roughly quintuple for him to get there.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang lands second at 21%, with a current net worth around $180 billion. The interesting case is Dell CEO Michael Dell, who comes in third at just 6% despite being worth $240 billion today, more than either Zuckerberg or Huang. The gap shows traders are betting on trajectory, not current wealth. Meta and Nvidia are seen as bigger AI winners.