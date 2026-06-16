SpaceX Hits $2.5 Trillion. Retail Investors Bought as Much of It as the Entire Stock Market.

Three days after its record-breaking IPO, SpaceX is rewriting the record books again. Shares of the rocket and satellite company closed Monday at $192.50, up 20% on the day and 42% above their $135 IPO price, according to Bloomberg. The two-day run added $412 billion in market value — more than Nike, McDonald’s and Starbucks combined.

SpaceX’s market capitalization now stands above $2.5 trillion, less than $135 billion from overtaking Amazon. At Friday’s close, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, with a net worth now more than three times that of the world’s second-richest person.

The retail demand driving the rally is staggering. Retail investors bought as much SpaceX stock in its first two days of trading as they bought across the entire U.S. market last week, according to Vanda Research. Options trading begins today, which market watchers say could add another layer of volatility — in either direction.