Family

Time Really Does Fly. Take Lots of Pictures.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Time Really Does Fly. Take Lots of Pictures.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I used to shrug my shoulders when I’d hear my parents and their friends say, “Where does the time go?” Or, “Time flies.” Or, “I can’t believe it’s almost the end of the year already.” But now that I’m older and my children are off to college, I can relate.

Where does the time go? Time does fly! And I can’t believe it’s almost the end of the year already!

It honestly feels like just yesterday my daughter started high school, and now here she is in her first year of graduate school. And it’s been over 10 years since I sold off my agency. Wow! The challenges at work all seem to blend together, and the memories of when the kids were young are, well, memories.

Related: Give the Gift of Time With a Family Leave Policy

Don’t worry, I’m not going to launch into a Barbra Streisand song or Adele’s new "When We Were Young." But I am going to pass along a piece of advice that I was given by a boss I once worked for when I was just having babies. She said that time goes by so fast that you are going to need reminders of all the good times later in life.

And here I am, years later, and here’s the advice: Take lots of pictures. Take pictures of everything -- school activities, sports events, holidays, birthdays, decorations, cool clothes, friends, teachers. Everything.

Take pictures of everything and organize them into photo albums, either in print or digital format.

I literally have a separate photo album for every year since my daughter was born in 1993. I have a photo album for each kid to mark the first day of school every year. I have a photo album for when they each took a celebratory 10-year birthday trip. They got to pick and plan it, and I took the pictures. 

My daughter wanted to go to Los Angeles, and my son wanted to go to Hawaii. Funny that now she lives in southern California, and my son wants to go back to Hawaii to celebrate again after he graduates. I’ll be there taking all the pictures.

Related: An 11-Year-Old Boy's 5 Tips for Entrepreneurial Parents

Every Christmas we would take a weekend trip to New York City to see the tree, skate at Rockefeller Center, go to a fancy dinner and see a Broadway Show. I have a photo album with pictures every single year we went into the city. We even did it again last Christmas when both kids were in town, and I took pictures at Tavern on the Green.

I have hundreds of pictures of our French Bulldog Sophie, who is no longer with us. But the pictures are! I made an album when my husband and I got married this past August, and the two kids were our witnesses.

I’ve got shelves full of albums, but they don’t collect a lot of dust. Quite the contrary. We pull them out all the time for #TBT Throwback Thursday, for school events -- and just to go back in time. Every time the kids come home, those albums come off the shelves, and every time when they leave I have to go back in and reorganize them by year. I do it with a smile on my face every single time.

Now I will admit that I still run out and print my photos -- I like a hard copy. And I frame several to put out in our bedroom and all throughout the house. The shelves in my office are filled with picture frames.

And in my new book Out and About Dad, there is a galley of pictures in the middle, proof that the stories I tell are indeed real. No sugar coating except on the gingerbread houses we made one Christmas. I’ve got pictures of those too.

So do yourself a favor and take lots of pictures, and organize them as best you can. You have no idea how much joy they will bring you later in life. I do, and I can now acknowledge that time really does fly.

Cheese!

Related: 3 Pieces of Advice From a Father Who Made It as an Entrepreneur

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Family

Alysia Reiner on Motherhood, Both in Real Life and in Fiction

Family

Are You Spending Too Much Time Helping Your Kids with Homework?

Family

What to Do If Your Partner Isn't Supportive of Your Business