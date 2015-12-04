Playboy's Last Nude Model Will Be Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson will be the the last person to pose nude for Playboy, ending the magazine's more than 60 year publishing tradition, the company revealed on Thursday.

The former "Baywatch" star will be featured on the cover of the January/February 2016 edition of the publication, hitting newsstands next week.

"I got a call from [Hugh Hefner's] attorney who said, 'We don't want anybody else. There's nobody else, could you do the last cover of Playboy?'" Anderson told Entertainment Tonight.

This is Anderson's 14th Playboy cover and 15th pictorial for the magazine, according to Playboy.