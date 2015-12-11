Uber

Uber Expands Its UberEATS App

Uber Expands Its UberEATS App
Image credit: Uber Blog
Writer at Fortune.com
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Uber announced on Wednesday that it’s delving further into food delivery with its new UberEATS app, separating its food delivery from its ride-sharing service.

The original UberEATS launched in Los Angeles last year, and has since moved into Toronto, New York City, Austin, Chicago, and Barcelona. It promised delivery in 10 minutes or less, but only operated during certain hours, which vary in the different locations, with a selection limited to just a couple of options.

The UberEATS app, currently only available in Toronto, offers longer hours and a much wider selection. It will be available every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and customers can view full menus from over 100 restaurants.

It will also offer an Instant Delivery menu during lunch hours for a quicker option that should be delivered in around 10 minutes.

