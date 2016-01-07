Managing Employees

Taking a UX Approach for Retaining Your Best Talent

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Taking a UX Approach for Retaining Your Best Talent
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In consumer businesses, UX (user experience) is traditionally viewed as a way to analyze and produce experiences that drive consumers toward an end goal. The focus of UX is largely external. The motivation for investing in UX is conversion, and, ultimately, the bottom line.

Let’s flip UX on its traditional head. I believe that managers can significantly benefit by viewing UX as an internal measure.

At Internet Week New York, I attended a presentation by Sarah Blecher of Digital Pulp, who presented a more advanced definition (based on crowdsourcing) of UX:

It’s the moment when content, design, and interaction come together and how the user feels about it.

Imagine that—users have feelings, and businesses need to pay attention to them.

The same is true for your employees.

Related: Bringing an On-Demand Mentality to Employee Development

Here’s how you can use the three core principles of UX—content, design, and interaction—to transform your team’s experience in the workplace to achieve higher productivity, enhanced morale, and accelerated conversion of talent to profit.

Content

In UX, content typically refers to the text, image and video elements on a site. When you’re dealing with the experience of your organizational teams, the content pieces are the task at hand and the available resources.

If you want to set up your teams to optimize employees’ creative capital, you need to make sure their experience is as seamless as possible. When charging a team with a task, make sure that all of the information members needed to complete the task are in a central location.

Communicate the output expectations clearly, and present, up front, the resources available.

Alex Khurgin, director of learning and creative at Grovo, and a leader in the microlearning movement, developed an internal learning culture at Grovo by facilitating a program for professional development and self-directed learning for all employees. Khurgin believes that alignment of content for employee development is essential: “Learning serves performance, development, and engagement. If you focus on alignment with the employee’s goals and the organization’s goals, you create opportunities for growth.”

In my book, this is internal UX to the letter.

Design

When most think of UX, they think immediately of design. Design, however, is only a part of the equation. In organizations, employee design is all about the environment—physical, social and emotional.

If you want to maximize human capital, provide an environment that is conducive to the needs and personalities of your team members. This is where a high amount of EQ (emotional intelligence) comes into play.

As a manager, you need to know the fears, stresses, and motivations of your team members so that you may design environments where human experience is valued over productivity.

By paying attention to the feelings of your employees, and recognizing individual and collective needs, productivity rises organically in a way that is sustainable and not forced.

“Create an environment where employees seek to learn for themselves the things that they want to be better at, and you’ll create a more successful workforce,” says Khurgin. When employees feel valued, empowered, and comfortable (not fearful of) presenting ideas that could fail, you’ve set up an environment to maximize talent conversion.

Related: 3 Steps to Defining Your Space

Interaction

The last piece of the UX equation is interaction—how the user interacts or engages with your content, within your design. When developers study patterns of interaction, they get feedback that they use to modify or solidify content and design.

Managing others and leading teams involves recognizing how each individual works, and providing the necessary feedback so the employee can develop the necessary skills to perform at a higher level. Especially with the growing millennial workforce, feedback—and the frequency of providing feedback—is increasingly important.

In looking at how people learn, studies show that one of the key factors in performance and knowledge retention is the interaction between the student and the instructor. The same parallel is true for the workplace.

Employees who have better relationships—better interactions—with their managers have higher rates of productivity, workplace satisfaction, and an increased desire to perform well.

Analyzing UX should not just be viewed as a consideration when it comes to analyzing consumer behavior. Retaining top talent IS based on “user” experience.

Make sure your leaders are creating experiences that will keep these key players on your team.

Related: A No-BS Framework to Having an Effective Mastermind Group

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Dynamic Communication

Dynamic Communication

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Managing Employees

This $20 Crash Course on Strategy Management Is the Extra Guidance You May Need

Managing Employees

How Companies Use Tech to Track Workers

Managing Employees

3 Technologies You Can Use to Re-Skill Your Employees