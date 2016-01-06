My Queue

Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad

Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad
Image credit: Chick-Fil-A
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New year, new Chick-fil-A menu.

As of Jan. 18, the franchise will swap out cole slaw -- a side that’s been on the menu for 49 years -- for a new “superfood” salad featuring hand-chopped kale and broccolini. As a result, customers can soon choose between a side of fries or a salad.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Is Finally Coming to New York City This Summer

The new menu item, which can also be ordered on its own, is a blend of chopped kale and broccolini tossed in maple vinaigrette and topped with dried sour cherries and roasted nuts. Five and 8-ounce portions will cost $2.59 and $3.79, respectively.

Public responses to the change have varied on social media, with some users excited about the swap and others confused or upset.

To help soothe its broken-hearted ‘slaw lovers, Chick-fil-A posted the recipe online. A seemingly simple concoction, it actually takes a little over two hours to make because of refrigeration.

The change is a continuation of the company’s effort to provide healthier options for customers (a 5-ounce portion of the salad has 140 calories, versus the 360 calories in a side portion of cole slaw.) In a survey, 38 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to visit an establishment with healthier options. Previous health-conscious additions to Chick-fil-A’s menu include Asian, Cobb and grilled chicken salads.  

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Removes Corn Syrup From Products After Blogger Takedown

