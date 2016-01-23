How to Disconnect From Someone on LinkedIn in 4 Easy Steps

January 23, 2016 3 min read

“A healthy professional life starts with healthy relationships,” a prudent tagline on LinkedIn’s Connections page reads. But what happens when professional relationships go sour, like when you fire a problem employee or you’re no longer satisfied with a vendor’s work, and you don't want to be associated with them on LinkedIn any more?

When a romantic relationship fall apart, it’s time to break up. When a career connection tanks, it might be wise to disconnect from them on LinkedIn. Think of cutting ties with someone on the 400 million-member social network like the professional version of Facebook’s “Unfriend” function.

Related: The Two Strategies for Networking on LinkedIn -- And Why They Matter

Here’s how to remove a connection from LinkedIn’s website on a laptop or desktop computer in a few quick clicks, should the need ever arise:

1. Go to LinkedIn’s home page.

2. Enter the first and last name of the person you wish to disconnect from in the search box at the top of the page. The connection’s profile will appear below the search box. Select the person’s profile.

3. From the connection’s profile page, scroll down to the blue rectangle icon that reads “Send a Message” and hover your cursor over the down arrow on the right side of it.

4. A drop down menu will appear. Scroll down and select “Remove connection” and you’re done.

Related: 9 Networking Blunders That Undermine Your Reputation

To remove a connection from LinkedIn’s Android app, iOS app or from your mobile browser:

1. Launch your LinkedIn app or go to www.linkedin.com from the Internet browser on your mobile device.

2. Navigate to the profile of the person you wish to remove as a connection.

3. Tap the Menu icon on the top right corner. (It looks like three white dots.)

4. From there, select “Remove Connection.”

Related: 10 Questions to Ask When Creating Your LinkedIn Company Page

As with Facebook, when you remove a LinkedIn connection, the person won’t be notified that you’ve disconnected from them. However, it’s not hard to figure out, should they search their LinkedIn connections and see that you no longer appear on their list of connections.

It’s also important to note that, once disconnected, any endorsements or recommendations that the individual made of you that appeared on your LinkedIn profile will disappear. And they won’t reappear if you decide to reestablish your connection with the person at a later date.

Our best advice? Think long and hard before disconnecting from someone to avoid any potential awkwardness, especially if the they're connected with you elsewhere online or in person, or if they have you on speed dial.

Related: Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say