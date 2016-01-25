My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Johnson Controls and Tyco Are Merging

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Johnson Controls Inc and Tyco International Plc announced plans to merge, creating a company with revenue of about $32 billion that will be based in low-tax Ireland -- a sign that market volatility has not derailed strategic mergers.

Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls, which has a market value $23 billion, makes heating and ventilation systems and car batteries, while Cork, Ireland-based Tyco, valued at $13 billion, specializes in fire protection systems.

The combined company will save about $150 million a year in tax by basing in Tyco's legal domicile, the companies said.

"The move would be consistent with Johnson Control's strategy of transforming from an auto supplier into a multi-industry leader," UBS analyst Colin Langan said in a client note.

Johnson Controls' shares were down 0.8 percent at $35.30 in premarket trading, while Tyco's were up 10 percent at $33.65.

Johnson Controls' shareholders will own about 56 percent of the combined company and receive a cash consideration of about $3.9 billion.

The merger will create savings of at least $500 million in the first three years, the companies said.

The companies didn't provide an exact value for the merger.

The new company, to be called Johnson Controls Plc, will be headed by Johnson Controls Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Johnson Controls has been preparing to spin off its automotive seating and interiors business and said on Monday the spinoff was on track for early first quarter of 2017.

Shares of Johnson Controls have lost more than a quarter of its value since the start of 2015, while Tyco's shares have fallen by over 30 percent.

Tyco was broken up into three companies after turnaround expert Edward Breen took the helm from former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Kozlowski, who was convicted in 2005 of grand larceny, securities fraud and other charges.

Under Breen, Tyco spun off its electronics and healthcare businesses in 2007. He expanded Tyco's security business with the $1.9 billion acquisition of Broadview Security in 2010.

In 2012, Tyco was again broken up into three pieces - one selling valves and controls for the energy market that merged with Pentair Inc, while its commercial fire and security businesses combined into "New Tyco" and traded under Tyco's symbol. The third piece consisted of the ADT North American residential security business.

Centerview Partners and Barclays were financial advisers to Johnson Controls, while Lazard and Goldman Sachs advised Tyco.

(This version of the story corrects first paragraph to say the deal will create a company with revenue of about $32 billion, not more than $40 billion; also corrects spelling of Milwaukee in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup