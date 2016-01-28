Circuit City Is Coming Back From the Dead

Radioshack may have filed for bankruptcy, but that's not deterring fellow electronics retailer Circuit City from getting back into the retail business.

The company, led by Ronny Shmoel and Albert Liniado, will make a comeback this June when its first store opens, according to Twice, a trade magazine that covers tech industry news.

Once the top big-box technology retailer, Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008. The company attempted to operate strictly online after closing its last store in 2009, however it folded in 2012.