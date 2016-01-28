Circuit City Is Coming Back From the Dead

1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC
Radioshack may have filed for bankruptcy, but that's not deterring fellow electronics retailer Circuit City from getting back into the retail business.
The company, led by Ronny Shmoel and Albert Liniado, will make a comeback this June when its first store opens, according to Twice, a trade magazine that covers tech industry news.
Once the top big-box technology retailer, Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008. The company attempted to operate strictly online after closing its last store in 2009, however it folded in 2012.
Shmoel acquired the brand, domain and associated trademarks for Circuit City in Oct. 2015 and plans to open 50 to 100 corporate-owned stores by next year.
These new retail stores are to be designed specifically to appeal to millennials and will feature "product zones" that showcase brands and types of electronic equipment.
Circuit City will also produce express shops that are in-store displays of headphones and accessories that can be placed in convenience stores, book stores, pharmacies and colleges.
