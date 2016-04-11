My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

To Meet Your Goals, Follow These Innovative People

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To Meet Your Goals, Follow These Innovative People
Image credit: amyporterfield.com
Amy Porterfield
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You’ve got a message, an idea, a philosophy. You want to reach the masses. You just need the right strategy to do so.

Here’s what I do: steal someone else’s. Seriously, why wouldn’t you rip off the strategy of people who have already figured it out? Do you really have the time, energy, and intelligence to think of a better way?

It works like this:

  1. Find people who have got this down.
  2. Do what they do.

Here are five entrepreneurs who are most definitely "rip-off worthy."

1. Brendon Burchard

Image credit: Brendon Burchard | Facebook

Brendon Burchard has to go at the top of the list; he literally wrote the book on monetizing your expertise. His best seller "The Millionaire Messenger" is a handbook for how do just that -- by the way, you can get his book for free on his website.

Related: 7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever

2. Amy Porterfield

Image credit: amyporterfield.com

Amy Porterfield, the social media consultant and strategist is an absolute master of content marketing. More importantly, she paves the way in how to convert new followers into raving fans and paying customers.

3. Gary Vaynerchuk

Image credit: Gary Vaynerchuk | Facebook

Mold. Broken. There is one and only one Gary Vaynerchuk on the planet. He makes my list because Vaynerchuk is the most well-rounded entrepreneur on the planet. He’s got it all down – speaking, writing, social media (on more platforms than you can count), consulting… you name it, he does it. The guy just flat-out hustles.

Related: 4 Innovators, 4 Ways to Get Inspired

4. Marie Forleo

Image credit: marieforleo.com

Her web television show has an incredible following (because it’s really good). Video is the future, and Marie Forleo is paving the way. Her enthusiastic followers heed her advice on business strategies, marketing ideas, and how to simply live a better life.

5. Jon Acuff

Image credit: Jon Acuff

Any online marketer will tell you that your social media presence is all about engagement. Jon Acuff excels at connecting like no other. The author and speaker is fun, entertaining, honest, and personable, and he has ridden those qualities to a huge following.

Related: Determining Your Entrepreneur Style and Getting Past Your Business Blind Spots

Stop trying to reinvent the wheel and just find what is already working for other people.  Let someone else's strategy change your world.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Two Things You Need to Know to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Bill Gates Says Startup Founders Should Not Take Weekends or Vacations in the Early Days of Building a Company

This Entrepreneur Brought Her Experience With Luxury Clients Into Cannabis