To Meet Your Goals, Follow These Innovative People

April 11, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You’ve got a message, an idea, a philosophy. You want to reach the masses. You just need the right strategy to do so.

Here’s what I do: steal someone else’s. Seriously, why wouldn’t you rip off the strategy of people who have already figured it out? Do you really have the time, energy, and intelligence to think of a better way?

It works like this:

Find people who have got this down. Do what they do.

Here are five entrepreneurs who are most definitely "rip-off worthy."

1. Brendon Burchard

Brendon Burchard has to go at the top of the list; he literally wrote the book on monetizing your expertise. His best seller "The Millionaire Messenger" is a handbook for how do just that -- by the way, you can get his book for free on his website.

Related: 7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever

2. Amy Porterfield

Amy Porterfield, the social media consultant and strategist is an absolute master of content marketing. More importantly, she paves the way in how to convert new followers into raving fans and paying customers.

3. Gary Vaynerchuk

Mold. Broken. There is one and only one Gary Vaynerchuk on the planet. He makes my list because Vaynerchuk is the most well-rounded entrepreneur on the planet. He’s got it all down – speaking, writing, social media (on more platforms than you can count), consulting… you name it, he does it. The guy just flat-out hustles.

Related: 4 Innovators, 4 Ways to Get Inspired

4. Marie Forleo

Image credit: marieforleo.com

Her web television show has an incredible following (because it’s really good). Video is the future, and Marie Forleo is paving the way. Her enthusiastic followers heed her advice on business strategies, marketing ideas, and how to simply live a better life.

5. Jon Acuff

Any online marketer will tell you that your social media presence is all about engagement. Jon Acuff excels at connecting like no other. The author and speaker is fun, entertaining, honest, and personable, and he has ridden those qualities to a huge following.

Related: Determining Your Entrepreneur Style and Getting Past Your Business Blind Spots

Stop trying to reinvent the wheel and just find what is already working for other people. Let someone else's strategy change your world.