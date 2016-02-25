Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)

February 25, 2016 1 min read

Girl power is no longer just a slogan from the Spice Girls.

Increasingly, women are choosing to open their own businesses. As of last year 30 percent of businesses in the United States were owned by women, according to an infographic compiled by business financing company Balboa Capital. While the average revenue for a women-owned business is $156,000, women own 20 percent of companies that bring in more than $1 million in annual revenue.

For more information on women business owners, including which states and cities have the most female founders, check out the infographic below.

