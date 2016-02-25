My Queue

Ready For Anything

Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)

Next Article
Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)
Image credit: Pexels
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Girl power is no longer just a slogan from the Spice Girls.

Increasingly, women are choosing to open their own businesses. As of last year 30 percent of businesses in the United States were owned by women, according to an infographic compiled by business financing company Balboa Capital.  While the average revenue for a women-owned business is $156,000, women own 20 percent of companies that bring in more than $1 million in annual revenue.

For more information on women business owners, including which states and cities have the most female founders, check out the infographic below.

Related: Why Single Women Are Quicker to Jump Into Entrepreneurship

Click to Enlarge+
women mean business - infographic

 

