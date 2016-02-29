My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microsoft

Why Microsoft Created 3-D Scans of Random People

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Microsoft Created 3-D Scans of Random People
Image credit: Microsoft | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Waiting patiently for the day when you won’t have to keep track of all your passwords? Microsoft took a field trip this weekend to help further the development of an alternative.

On Saturday, the tech giant set up shop at popular Seattle tourist site the Ballard Locks to get help from a handful of volunteers who lent their visages to the company’s research for Windows Hello, a year-old biometric authentication system for Windows 10.

Related: 3 Biometrics Startups Heating Up the Password Security Race 

The tech giant created 3-D infrared scan of participants' faces in an effort to “gather a wide variety of real-world scans to improve the accuracy of the facial recognition technology,” according to GeekWire.

The people who donated five minutes and their likenesses signed a release ahead of time explaining that the 3-D scans would only be used for the company’s research.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft

Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center

Microsoft

10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today