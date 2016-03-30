30 Small But Powerful Ways That Any Entrepreneur Can Recharge
It’s easy to lose focus. As entrepreneurs, we are constantly making huge decisions and thinking about the welfare of our business in both the short- and long-term. That is why recharging is crucial.
I’m not simply referring to long stretches of time off. I’m talking about small simple moments in the day-to-day hustle. Allowing our minds to stretch, loosen up and move in new directions is an important part of this recharging process.
Without it we tend to become so emotionally and mentally taut that the littlest challenge or slightest whiff of altercation can make us snap. We can self-sabotage and derail the careful progress we are so anxious to make.
I’ve assembled a list of 30 ways that you can recharge. These are small and simple, yet effective, methods for maintaining peak performance and staying limber and adaptable all day long.
- Play a game. The whole point of a game is to have fun. Get some friends in the office to play a hand of poker or sit down with your family and play. The idea is to do something that’s meant to be fun. If you must, play a video game.
- Go to a movie. If you don’t typically go to movies, this would be an effective way to give yourself a break.
- Have a family night. Intentional time spent with your family can do a world of good. Go ahead and block out one night next week to spend time with your family. No family? Pick some friends and hang out.
- Work out. The science is unanimous: Working out makes us smarter and better people. Even if you don’t think you’re going to make a habit of it, do something active for 30 minutes.
- Go to bed early. That is quite possibly one of the best things you’ll do all week.
- Talk a walk. Walking can physically change your brain in a good way. Walking in nature is especially beneficial.
- Call a friend or family member. This is effective even if you haven’t spoken with that person in a long time.
- Recall positive memories. Spend time remembering one of your most fulfilling moments. A minute or two spent wandering down memory lane is an incredible form of mental recharging. Reflecting on your most awesome moments is even better.
- Write a paragraph about one of your values. Personal values have the power to change our focus and impact our success. If you’ve never stopped to think about your values, make a list of them.
- Do some yoga. The physical and mental impact of yoga has helped millions of people reduce stress and live more openly.
- Meditate for 10 minutes. Like anything skill-based, meditation takes effort and practice, but it has powerful mind-clearing rewards.
- Write in a journal. Research has shown that journaling is good for your health.
- Watch a TED talk. Twenty minutes watching a TED video could change your life forever.
- Draw a picture. Some of us are intensely visual people. So, give your creativity some time to flourish. The popular tendency to doodle isn’t simply a quirky habit. It’s actually a way to improve focus and memory.
- Do some breathing exercises. Focused breathing helps you relax and destroy stress.
- Set some short-term goals. Setting some quick simple goals can give the mind a quick burst of energy. What will you do this weekend, for example?
- Plan a short trip. Often, the simple act of planning is just as enjoyable as the activity itself. Besides, it gets your mind focused on something entirely different.
- Get a massage. Massage offers more than just pleasant sensations. It helps to release toxic build-up in the body and can give you mental space to think.
- Go technology-free. Cut out technology for at least an hour. How connected are you to your phone or computer? Commit to at least one hour a day without it. See how it changes you.
- Sing. If you’re a musical person, let loose. You may not want to grace your colleagues with your gifts, but your shower will provide a good spot
- Take a shower. Speaking of showers, they’re great for reducing stress. If you’re especially bold, take one that's cold.
- Look at pictures of baby animals. Believe it or not, science says that baby animal images improve your productivity. Cue up the cat video.
- Organize something. A drawer, a closet. The process of organization unlocks mental blocks.
- Go green. Buy a plant or just look at the one you already have. Studies indicate that looking at greenery for as little as 40 seconds can boost your concentration powers.
- Create a list. Maybe this could be an "accomplish" list. Not one for goals! Or a best-friends list. A values list.
- Take a nap. A nap may feel like a waste of time, but it can give you a fresh vision and a powerful new take on the day.
- Take a day trip somewhere new. New places help you think in new ways.
- Work from somewhere different for a day. Try a co-working space, a coffee shop or another remote working space. The change in environment may spark a burst of creativity.
- Write out your goals. The process of putting your goals on paper makes you more likely to achieve them, and thinking about goals gives you a powerful sense of recharging.
- Have a snack. Maybe you’re just hungry, or hangry. Go ahead and grab that snack you’ve been craving. Your body needs nutrients and energy to function at optimal levels. That quick snack could do a world of good.
Conclusion
We’re entrepreneurs, and stress is our lot in life. So, if you feel the typical entrepreneurial strains -- mental exhaustion, emotional flatness and physical weariness -- don't let them simmer.
Entrepreneurship doesn’t have to be a sisyphean task. By putting some of these recharge techniques in place, you’ll be well on your way to living in a more fulfilling and successful way.
What are some of the best ways that you’ve found for recharging?