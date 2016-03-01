My Queue

Work environment

Struggle to Stay on Task at the Office? A New Study Says You're Not the Only One.

Struggle to Stay on Task at the Office? A New Study Says You're Not the Only One.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you find it difficult to stay focused and engaged at the office? If so, you’re not the only one.

According to a study published by Steelcase that included more than 12,000 participants, one-third of workers from 17 of the world’s most important economies have the same problem.

Related: 6 Scents That Can Transform Your Mood and Productivity

Of the countries ranked in the study from most engaged to least engaged, The U.S. ranked sixth with 40 percent of workers reporting they are engaged, on task and satisfied. Germany had the highest percentage of engaged workers, while France and Turkey had the lowest percentages.

A couple of disengaged employees might not seem like a big deal, but it adds up. The issue costs companies large sums of money as unmotivated workers complete projects at a slow pace and negate the work of productive colleagues.

The study claims to have found a strong correlation between employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. For example, those who are happier at work are more interested in their daily tasks and vice versa. Factors that helped researchers come to this conclusion were based on employee responses regarding connection, pride, motivation, achievement and culture. Other factors that determined engagement and workplace satisfaction included accommodations, technology, mobility, movement throughout the day, access and free expression. Privacy and control proved to be critical, as well.

Related: 5 Ways Creativity Leads to Productivity

The overall point? Employers who meet the needs of their employees will see more engagement and productivity.

In other words, a happy employee makes for a happy employer. 

