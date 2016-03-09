Watch This Google Self-Driving Car Very Slowly Crash Into a Bus

March 9, 2016 1 min read

Earlier this year, one of Google's self-driving cars hit a bus while navigating traffic in Mountain View, Calif.

Up until now, a GIF of the incident made the internet rounds, but today the full video of the incident was obtained by the Associated Press and published on Live Leak, which you can watch below. Warning: This is not at all graphic. In fact, it is quite dull.

According to the accident report, the Google car, a 2012 Lexus RX450h, expected the bus to yield as the car navigated around some sandbags surrounding a manhole in its path. (Silly Google car, buses yield to no one). Crash! Google says it has updated the software to take situations like this into account. We'd love to get a look at that "drivers are jerks" coding.