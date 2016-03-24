My Queue

A New Study Says Blondes Are Smarter Than You Think
Image credit: Noah Berger | Reuters
Marissa Mayer, CEO, Yahoo
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Watch out brunettes, you may have some competition.

According to a study published this month in Economics Bulletin, the dumb blonde argument is nothing more than myth.

But you might not need science to make that claim -- just take some of these ladies into consideration: Meg Whitman, CEO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yahoo's Marissa Mayer or Elle Woods of Legally Blonde (in Hollywood terms).

Why the stigma exists wasn’t exactly indicated in the study, though the stigma of fair-haired women is one that’s lasted for decades, especially if they’re pretty.

Economist Jay Zagorsky of Ohio State University looked at data from baby boomers and information from the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth group for 1979 who were between 14 and 21 and have since been interviewed at least 26 times.

The specialist also compared hair color and IQ tests in search of a correlation. The result? People with blonde hair, especially women, actually had the highest average IQ scores.

Overall, maybe someone such as Elle Woods isn’t as unique as society or Hollywood might like to think.

