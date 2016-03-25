My Queue

Social Media

Batman vs. Superman: Which Hero Is Getting Pulverized on Twitter?

Batman vs. Superman: Which Hero Is Getting Pulverized on Twitter?
While Batman and Superman duke it out the big screen starting today, they're waging another battle over social media.

Sprout Social, a social-media management platform, has tracked keywords on Twitter around the film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and its two caped characters starting Feb. 1 and ending Mar. 21.

There's no contest: The Dark Knight is the clear winner (at least in this fight).

Related: Batman Vs. Superman: Who Makes More Money?

Here is what Sprout found:

  • Of the approximately 4 million tweets about Batman and/or Superman in the last month, nearly half (48 percent) have mentioned Batman compared to a mere 34 percent mentioning Superman.

  • Batman saw an average of 39,250 mentions a day. Superman trailed behind at 28,028 mentions. Batman and Superman in the same mention averaged at 14,790.

  • Though just 18 percent of Tweets mentioned both Batman and Superman, the combined search terms jumped 24 percent over the past month.

  • March 1 saw a huge spike in mentions of Batman, Superman and both due to the release of a trailer.

  • Tweets including Batman increased from under 30,000 to 50,000 overnight, and tweets including Superman doubled from less than 20,000 to more than 40,000.

