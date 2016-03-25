Batman vs. Superman: Which Hero Is Getting Pulverized on Twitter?
While Batman and Superman duke it out the big screen starting today, they're waging another battle over social media.
Sprout Social, a social-media management platform, has tracked keywords on Twitter around the film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and its two caped characters starting Feb. 1 and ending Mar. 21.
There's no contest: The Dark Knight is the clear winner (at least in this fight).
Here is what Sprout found:
Of the approximately 4 million tweets about Batman and/or Superman in the last month, nearly half (48 percent) have mentioned Batman compared to a mere 34 percent mentioning Superman.
Batman saw an average of 39,250 mentions a day. Superman trailed behind at 28,028 mentions. Batman and Superman in the same mention averaged at 14,790.
Though just 18 percent of Tweets mentioned both Batman and Superman, the combined search terms jumped 24 percent over the past month.
March 1 saw a huge spike in mentions of Batman, Superman and both due to the release of a trailer.
Tweets including Batman increased from under 30,000 to 50,000 overnight, and tweets including Superman doubled from less than 20,000 to more than 40,000.