The Secret of Million-Dollar Brands Is Their Cult-Like Following

April 4, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think about some of the world’s greatest brands and most successful entrepreneurs, they all have one thing in common -- a cult-like following. When Apple releases a new iPhone, there are people lined up for days outside of Apple stores all over the world. When Malcolm Gladwell releases a new book, it’s all but guaranteed to be a New York Times bestseller. When Warren Buffet invests or buys a company, there’s a large group of investors who follow suit.

We live in the Information Age. Today, three billion people log onto the Internet every day. We live in a time of unparalleled access to knowledge and opportunity. There’s has never been a better time to build a million dollar brand that attracts some of those three billion people.

Successful brands have a loyal and cult-like following, and it’s not an accident how they reached the position they are currently in. There were six ways they built their brand and principles they continue to use despite reaching incredible levels of success in their lives and businesses. You can use these principles to build your brand, and that, in turn, will build your business.

1. Never stop connecting personally.

One of the issues that arise when you achieve success is having enough time. You have responsibilities that need to be taken care of while having to maintain your business and its growth. Successful brands are one where the customer feels that personal connection.

Despite having grown a highly popular and cult-like brand, Gray Vaynerchuk continues to connect with his clients/followers on a personal level. That personal connection is what fuels his fans to tell others about Gary. Word of mouth marketing is still a powerful way to grow a business. Don’t lose sight of where you started and who helped you get to where you are. You can’t connect with everyone, but you can do your best to stay in touch with your community.

Related: 5 Ways to Reach Millions of People

2. Don’t copy influencers.

One of the most common ways to create success is to model it. Modeling, however, is NOT the same as copying. There’s a temptation to look at the leaders in your industry and try to copy what they’re doing. Consumers buy from someone they know, like, and trust. They can never start the buying process in their mind if they never get to know the real you. You’ll never create a million dollar brand if it’s the clone of someone else’s.

3. Over deliver on your promises.

People recognize and respect a brand that’s real. There’s no shortage of self-proclaimed “experts” that make promises but don’t deliver. Million dollar brands start with an entrepreneur who does what they say and works hard to fulfill their obligations. Don’t make promises just to impress—make promises that you’ll do everything in your power to make a reality.

Related: 10 Secrets to Take Your Startup From Barely Surviving to Thriving

4. Create systems that foster growth and innovation.

A business and its brand live and die by its ability to innovate. In recent years, Apple has been questioned because of a perceived lack of innovation. You can innovate and grow when you put the right systems in place. These systems can include:

Delegate to your employees, a virtual assistant, or a consult who knows what they’re doing.

Have a plan for promotions for the calendar year.

Spend time creating your marketing campaign and make sure everyone involved understands the vision.

Have regular brainstorming sessions.

5. Continue to grow through personal development.

Your brand is connected to you as a person. If you want your brand to grow—you have to grow. Your personal growth can happen when you create healthy habits. These habits start with your health. What you eat and how active you are have an effect on your energy and confidence—two things needed in entrepreneurship. Growth also involves your mind. Reading books, watching inspiring/instructional videos, and investing in training all help you grow as a person, which leads to the growth of your brand.

Related: How to Destroy These 3 Career Killers

6. Never get success make you complacent.

When you study successful brands, and the entrepreneurs behind them, you see a group of world changers. Elon Musk has redefined what we thought was possible in the auto, solar, and space industries. He could sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor, but he continues to push forward. There are many entrepreneurs and brands like him. Success doesn’t have an end destination—it’s a constant state of growth. When you continue to grow, you create that cult-like million-dollar brand. Complacency is the enemy of growth.

A million dollar brand, and beyond, is possible in your business. You can create loyal and raving fans who will stick with you for life. It starts with embracing what makes you unique and owning it. Don’t try to copy even the most successful entrepreneurs. Just because it worked out a certain way for them, doesn’t mean you can copy and expect the same results. Build your brand differently.