My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Culture

Why Everybody Respects Professional But Nobody Likes Corporate

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Everybody Respects Professional But Nobody Likes Corporate
Image credit: Shannon Fagan | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Author, Sales and Traffic Expert, CEO and Founder of Perry S. Marshall & Associates
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a white papers course I did some time ago, I talked about being professional without being corporate. Howard Jacobsen, another sharp marketer, asked me to define this further. I think it’s a great question, because there’s a subtle but important distinction.

Professional means exhibiting, communicating, and delivering excellent results, exercising great skill and knowing how to do your job. It means showing up dressed sharply in a perfectly fitting suit and tie, if that’s what’s expected; it means being organized, efficient and displaying an air of competence.

Related: Here Is How You Should Upgrade Your Professional Image

Corporate means institutional

Corporate means showing your customers the face of a building instead of the face of a person. On the surface, corporate seems impressive because it’s imposing and large. But it always engenders distrust. It’s always characterized by “I’m sorry, but that’s against our policy”… “Operations says that we cannot rectify that problem at this time”… “ACME Corporation is the world’s largest international producer of ISO9000 certified, best of breed, robust and scalable e-commerce solutions.”

Corporations are made up of people, and usually those people are hiding behind the façade, masking their insecurities and making up excuses that their customers are somewhat conditioned to accept. When I use the word corporate, I’m talking about bureaucracy and Byzantine complexity. Stuff that repels customers.

Related: 6 Steps to a Return Policy That Will Score You More Sales

You can be professional without being corporate.

You can be organized, competent, efficient and informed, you can dress sharply and make a great impression, but still be personal. You can extend your warm, fleshy palm and shake their hand instead of giving them a robotic arm.

Related: This Surprising Customer Service Exchange Has Gone Viral

The key is to be personal and professional at the same time. Both of those things work for you.

Corporate will always work against you.

One of the big mistakes that growing companies make is shedding the personal in favor of the Big Corporate Image, thinking that people will be impressed by it.

Nobody’s impressed except the execs playing golf.

You know what impresses people?

Having their disputes resolved by empathetic customer service people. Having access to the president when something’s going way wrong -- and getting a listening, caring ear. Getting performance and guarantees instead of stalls and excuses.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

Buy From
80/20 Sales and Marketing

80/20 Sales and Marketing

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Culture

Want a Killer Culture Like the Top Tech Firms? Start Some Company Rituals.

Company Culture

Is Your Company Neurotic -- Or Is It Just You?

Company Culture

How Culture Saved Our Company After Nearly Killing It