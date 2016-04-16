My Queue

Infographics

Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)

Is Now the Right Time to Buy or Sell a Business? (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s fair to say that timing is everything -- in both love and business. Deciding when to buy or sell a business is tricky, though.

Small-business mentoring and education company Score and photography bigwig Canon have gathered data that might make the process easier. Buyers should know to expect as much as 40 percent of the business costs out of their own pockets, while sellers should plan at least two years before they want to hand their companies over to someone else.

The infographic below also breaks down the typical prices of businesses in nine different industries. If you’re considering either buying or selling a business, this graphic will help.

 
Buying or Selling a Business (Infographic)

