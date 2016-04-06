My Queue

Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Entrepreneur Expert: Jeff Golfman.

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Entrepreneur Expert: Jeff Golfman.
Jeff Golfman
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read

Diving into the entrepreneurial world is no easy feat. From determining your business roadmap, to building a team and making your first dollar, the path is different for each and every aspiring entrepreneur – which is why it is so beneficial to heed advice from others who have gone down that road.

Enter Jeff Golfman. Currently, serving as the founder and president of startup  the Raw Office, a high-quality eco-friendly office supply business, Golfman has been a successful "eco-entrepreneur" for the past 25 years.

Related: The 5 Primary Stages of Business Every Entrepreneur Goes Through

He is also the founder of Prairie Pulp and Paper, a company he co-founded with actor Woody Harrelson. The business develops paper and supplies made from recycled fibers, instead of tree, chlorine or sulfur. And under his stewardship the company saw 300 percent growth year over year. 

Besides running his green Raw Office business ,Golfman takes an active role educating the world about well, our mother Earth. He is philanthropist having founded Green Kids Inc, an education program teaching children about the environment through theater performances.

He has also written a book, The Cool Vegetarian, which includes a forward by Harrelson.

Because of his involvement in the entrepreneurial world, with a focus on the environment, he has received a number of accolades, including the 3M Environmental Innovation Award, the Federal Business Development Bank’s Entrepreneur of the Year and the Sustainable Development Award of Excellence, to name a few.

Related: If You Don't Think You Were Born to Be an Entrepreneur, Fret Not. You Can Learn to Be One, New Study Says.

He couldn't be more excited to provide advice to Entrepreneur's readers.

"Entrepreneurship is the main driver of the economy, the creator of most new jobs and is essential for our collective future," says Golfman. "If my past successes, failures and lessons learned can help make a difference, then I want to participate."

We are honored to have Golfman as our expert for the month of April. He can speak on a number of topics pertaining to entrepreneurship, including fleshing out a business idea, finding product-market fit, building a team, fundraising, scaling and more.

Related: Act Like a Millionaire. Seek Opportunity, Go Against the Grain and Do Imperfect Things.

Got a question you would like answered? Submit your questions by tweeting us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Golfman in a weekly writeup. 

