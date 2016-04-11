Attention Jordan Spieth: 5 Lessons You Can Learn From an Epic Meltdown

April 11, 2016 3 min read

Everything was looking good for 22-year-old golf god Jordan Spieth to become a back-to-back Masters champion ... until it wasn't. After launching two shots into Rae’s Creek, the usually rock-steady Spieth fell apart. By the end of the day, he passed along the green jacket to new Masters champion Danny Willett.

Losing is never fun. Failure, well, failure sucks. But as we've written in the past, if you make failure your friend, it can become your greatest weapon for the big win. Here are five lessons every entrepreneur should learn:

1. Failure is not an option. It's required.

When people think of success, they are usually talking about hefty profits and minimized costs. Certainly financial growth is a desired outcome. But one definition of success is much more modest. It literally means a result or outcome. Thus, if success is not necessarily a positive, then it stands to reason that failure is not necessarily a negative. What's key is to address failures, learn from them and move on to what comes next without completely demoralizing your team.

2. There are seven major fears all successful people must overcome.

"What if it doesn't work? What if no one likes it? What if it fails?" These are the wrong questions you should be asking yourself. Instead of thinking about all the ways you may fail, concentrate on all the ways you may succeed! Even if you fail or make a mistake, it gives you a chance to reflect and correct. You must fail before you succeed. Every master was once a disaster.

3. Understand what went wrong.

You already know that failure is a crucial and almost always necessary part of the path to success. However, there's more to failure than just learning from your mistakes -- there's owning up to them, too. Sometimes failure will come because of your own mistakes, sometimes it won't, but regardless of the reason something didn't work out, it's important that you own the problem.

4. Inspiration can come in your darkest hour.

A wise man by the name of Einstein once said, "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." Entrepreneurs dedicate their lives to inventing, reinventing and pushing the boundaries, so it's safe to assume mistakes are part of your journey.

5. Owning mistakes is part of success.

Listen to Lewis Howes on how to learn to love your failures.