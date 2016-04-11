My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ridesharing Apps

Is the 'Uber for Women' Startup a Lawsuit Waiting to Happen?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is the 'Uber for Women' Startup a Lawsuit Waiting to Happen?
Image credit: Chariot For Women
Reporter at PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Amidst concern about the security of ride-sharing services, a startup known as Chariot for Women is looking to offer rides only to women and children. But the idea, though well-intentioned, could run into some discrimination trouble.

Chariot, set to launch next week, will only employ women as drivers, while only women (and children under 13) can take rides. Before accepting any passenger requests, drivers must complete a thorough background check. A security question, generated randomly each day, will ensure their identity.

The app provides customers with a picture of their driver, car make, and license plate number; it also uses real-time GPS tracking and maps to let users know exactly when their Chariot arrives. At the start of their transaction, the driver and passenger will receive a "safe word" on their phone; if a driver can't confirm that word, the passenger knows not to get into the car.

The woman-focused start-up, however, is the brainchild of a man: Uber driver Michael Pelletz. A father to two daughters, the thought of them getting into the wrong rideshare car "was like a knife to the chest," according to the company's website.

"Just one bad apple behind the wheel, and those women would not be safe at all," it added. "Michael knew he had to come up with a better way to keep people safe. Especially women passengers and drivers."

Despite its clear enthusiasm for protecting women and a pledge to donate a percentage of passenger fares to female-focused nonprofits, Chariot raises legal questions about equal access. As the Washington Post points out, the service could be sued for discrimination.

In a "legal statement" emailed to the newspaper, Pelletz said his company believes that "giving women and their loved ones peace of mind is not only a public policy imperative but serves an essential social interest.

"Our service is intended to protect these fundamental liberties, and we look forward to ending the inequality of security that currently afflicts drivers and riders on the basis of gender," he continued.

Chariot for Women did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment.

Ahead of its April 19 launch, the program is exploring a name change; folks are encouraged to help create a new moniker via the company website or Facebook.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ridesharing Apps

The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day

Ridesharing Apps

How Uber Drivers Might Be Ripping You Off

Ridesharing Apps

Grab Raises $750 Million to Take on Uber in Southeast Asia