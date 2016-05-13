My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Retail

How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy
Image credit: photographs courtesy of True & co.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

True & Co. has thrived as an online-only lingerie company, but it had a hard-to-shake handicap: Many women want to try on a bra before they buy. The company didn’t want to bog itself down with brick-and-mortar stores, so it launched the Try-On Truck, currently fitting women on a coast-to-coast tour. “This is not a marketing campaign for us but a full retail experience with revenue goals and sales targets,” says CEO Michelle Lam. Customers make an appointment and fill out a questionnaire, so that when they arrive, a “fit therapist” is waiting with a personalized selection of products. And it works: The average order on the truck is much higher than it is online. Here’s how the shop rolls. 

1. The shop’s first roof was made of heavy wood, and it leaked. The architect redesigned it using movable, 20-pound panels made out of Sunbrella fabric. 

2. On the street-facing side of the truck, a checkerboard-like series of wall tiles lets in natural light, and gives passersby a tantalizing peek into the store and its products.

3. The truck is for custom fittings, not customer browsing, so all product is stored in a cascade of trays. “We designed a way for our bras to be easily accessed by our fit therapists in the middle of an appointment,” Lam says.

4. Two fitting rooms on each side are lit with four sets of LED bulbs, to provide a more natural (and flattering) light.

5. The shop is built on a 24-foot trailer, and can change based on customer flow: The center converts from a two-bench seating area to a two-counter checkout area, or a combo of each.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Retail

How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy

Online Retail

How These 2 Businesses are Disrupting Online Retail With Fewer Choices

Ecommerce

Here's How Small Businesses Beat the Ecommerce Big Guys