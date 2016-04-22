My Queue

Hotels

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel

Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Overall Hotel
Image credit: Andrew Hetherington
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur.

This may be the last chance to honor Starwood as best hotel group. The company -- whose brands include St. Regis, Westin, Sheraton and Aloft -- has long been beloved among business travelers for its service. Its award-winning Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program is often lauded as the finest in the business, with generous rewards, user-friendly policies and strong partnerships with Delta Airlines and American Express. Starwood has won praise, too, for an aggressive slate of openings through 2020, with an emerging-markets emphasis; it plans 127 new hotels in China, 27 in India and properties in a constellation of cities from Paro, Bhutan, to Dakar, Senegal. But its proposed merger with Marriott -- which would create the world’s largest hotel chain, with 5,500 locations -- led Starwood loyalists to clutch their do not disturb signs, thanks to Marriott's stingier loyalty program and lesser customer-service reputation. All the more reason to check in (and spend those Starpoints) now. 

Check Out the 2016 Business Travel Award Winners

